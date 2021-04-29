IN YOUR CORNER: Navigating hail damage claims

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Giant hail in Norman will soon lead to a flood of insurance claims.

Many families are now wondering what’s next and where to start.

After a brutal winter, it seems severe weather season has taken hold.

Wednesday evening, folks in Norman found their homes and cars being beaten by golf ball to baseball-sized hail.

Alice Young, with Brown O-Haver Public Adjusters, knows many homeowners now face a mess.

She tells us homeowners’ first step, should be to document any and all damage, and fix whatever is necessary for their family’s safety.

“Stop any more damage from happening,” said Alice. “Did your window break? You need to get it boarded up. Do you have water coming through the house? Need to get a tarp on it.”

As you document your damage, Alice reminds folks to review areas outside the obvious.

Are your windows broken? You may need to change out ruined carpet.

Hail damage in Norman. Photo courtesy of Cristy Fleming.

Also, large enough hail stones can chip away at your brick walls.

“Walk around [your house] and look down at the ground,” said Alice. “If you see little chalky looking things, it’s typically brick that’s been broken off.”

These neighborhoods will soon be the target of contractors from across the region.

Alice says, as always, be wary of those door-to-door roofers.

“When somebody is walking door to door, I don’t always trust that. Because I don’t want them to get up on your roof, tell you you have damage, just so they can file a claim,” she explained. “Most of the good guys, the ones you can count on, the truth is they’re gonna have a lot of referrals, they’re not gonna need to go door to door.”

The damage is fresh and widespread.

It’s a perfect storm for delays in the claims process, so patience is key.

“Typically, when people are in trauma, they make decisions very quickly and they might be poor decisions,” said Alice. “All that we should do is take a step back and allow yourself some time to be able to come up with some decisions.”

Finally, make sure you know your policy inside and out.

There’s no need to be in a hurry to file a claim. Keep in mind, severe weather season has only just begun.

More hail could be on the way.