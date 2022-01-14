IN YOUR CORNER: Non-profit comes through for disabled man

In Your Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A local nonprofit is helping out a Kay County man after his mission to find transportation led to fraud.

It was a day Cecil Hall had looked forward to for some time. The 63 year old had been looking for an adult tricycle for months, believing he found the perfect fit late last year.

“I typed in 7 speed adult tricycles on Google,” Cecil told us in November. “They listed about 10-12 of them across the page.”

He settled on a sight called ‘PickMes’, paying close to $70.

But the bike never came. The company instead sent a small child’s tank top.

“I don’t even think, sir, a new born baby would fit in that,” Cecil said, displaying his purchase.

The seedy site never properly responded to Cecil or to KFOR’s request for comment.

But Oklahomans did respond. The In Your Corner phone line was flooded for days with folks hoping to help.

Photo goes with story
Cecil Hall with his new adult tricycle.

Among those calling was the non-profit AMBUCS, whose Ponca City Charity Angels were ready to roll.

“We’re giving away an Amtryke to Cecil,” said Wendy Bond, with the local chapter. “Now he’s getting exactly what he needed, mobility.”

At 63, with a degenerative eye condition, Cecil had hoped a trike might keep him mobile and spry.

He thinks he’ll soon be fit as a fiddle, thanks to AMBUCS and the Oklahoma Standard.

“I’m gonna go home, let it soak in first and let it go from there,” said Cecil. “If a person wants to donate to a charity, [AMBUCS] are the people to go to because they’ve done wonders.”

The Ponca City Charity Angels AMBUCS operate through donations. You can donate to the cause on Venmo, @charityangels.

For information on the OKC chapter, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter