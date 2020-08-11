IN YOUR CORNER: Norman offers rent/utility assistance as pandemic rages on

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – COVID-19 has caused a crisis in the rent industry state wide. Leaders with the City of Norman though say aid is on the way.

“People really are needing help right now, they’ve gotten behind especially with their rent and utilities,” said Lisa Lewis, with Homeless Services in Norman. “I just think it’s an amazing program.”

The program launched just last week, offering aid to folks who find themselves struggling, due to pandemic fueled financial losses.

“Either a reduction in income,” said Lisa. “Or they were laid off or furloughed due to the pandemic.”

To sign up, click here to visit the City of Norman’s website.

You will need to be prepared with ID, lease, utility bills, and proof of either loss of income, or employment due to COVID-19.

If approved, funds will be sent for rent, or utilities.

Around $376-thousand is available through the CARES Act.

The program will continue until the money has been spent.

“I’m glad we have it available to Norman residents,” added Lisa.

To qualify, your household income must be at or below 80-percent of the median family income:

$41,650 for a 1 person household

$47,600 for a 2 person household

$53,550 for a 3 person household

$59,500 for a 4 person household

$64,300 for a 5 person household

$69,050 for a 6 person household

$73,800 for a 7 person household

$78,550 for an 8 person household

So far, around $15-thousand has been given out.

