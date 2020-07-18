‘In Your Corner’ & OKCPD team up to inform metro seniors about COVID-19 scams

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR’s ‘In Your Corner’ team is working with Oklahoma City police to help local senior citizens stay aware of scammers who are looking to target them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘In Your Corner’ and the Oklahoma City Police Department came together to meet with the Christian Women’s Group at the Quail Creek Golf and Country Club.

Although it was the Christian Women’s Group’s first meeting in several months, everyone made sure to social distance.

‘In Your Corner’ and Oklahoma City police provided the group information on how they can protect themselves from COVID-19 scams.

“Sadly, when we have a pandemic like this or anything new, the scammers come out in full force, so we’re gonna give some scam updates, keep everybody safe, not just physically but mentally,” said Sheryl Presley with Oklahoma City Police TRIAD.

If you know of any COVID- related scams, or feel like you’ve been victimized, call our in your corner team at (405) 759-6985.

