IN YOUR CORNER: Pool company comes up big for family out thousands

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – A Blanchard family claims they were left high and dry by a pool contractor. Months later, others have stepped in to finish the job.

When we last met the McDaniels, their backyard was a muddy mess.

“[Our kids] can’t even play in their backyard,” said Lisa McDaniel in January. “This is just a mess, especially after the snow or rain.”

Lisa had hoped for a new pool. She found Big League Pools and contractor Casey Coyle online, paying $38,000 for the job.

A whole lot of mud.

But she told our team in January, all she got was a muddy pit and a slew of excuses.

“We just kept on, kept texting him, kept texting him,” Lisa explained. “He would not respond for a week, week and a half, two weeks.”

After our team got involved, and to Casey’s credit, he came through with a $24,000 refund for the McDaniels.

That money helped fund a happy little update, after Ken Lewis with Oklahoma Pool and Patio stepped in.

“They had been saving for a pool for a long time. Told her before I left that I know we could help her out,” said Ken. “My guys did it pro bono, didn’t have to pay them – just jumped in and helped them out; just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Reyes also came in to help, donating the concrete work.

“They raised up the dirt, leveled it out,” said Rowdy McDaniel, Lisa’s husband. “It looks really good.”

A happy ending.

Now Lisa and Rowdy must wait for sunnier days. Their two rowdy boys though, Jace and Brody, have snuck in a time or two.

“Brody and his friends came home from a baseball game,” said Lisa. “Stripped down to their underwear and dove in, just couldn’t wait.”

But summer’s right around the corner, and for the McDaniels, the pool is a sign of sunnier days ahead.