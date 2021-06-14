IN YOUR CORNER: Problems persist in Oklahoma City apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Should you stop by Magnolia Village in a rainstorm, you might find one heck of a mess.

News 4 first stopped by the complex a couple weeks back. Residents told our team they’re constantly dealing with flooding, insect issues, and a lack of response from maintenance.

But it was a complaint by Juan Barron that caught In Your Corner’s eye. He tells us a leak above his shower has him at his wit’s end.

According to a maintenance work order, it’s not just any water leaking down. It’s a neighbor’s toilet water, dripping down on Juan every time he showers.

“It’s been there about three and a half weeks just dripping,” he explained. “It drips right here when you stand under it.”

He tells our team weeks of maintenance requests, got him nowhere.

While his work order was marked online as completed, the pipe dripped on.

But getting answers from management is hard. The complex attempted to kick our crew out mid interview a couple weeks back.

This time, they stopped us as soon as we stepped on property.

We decided to move up the ladder for answers. Magnolia Village is owned by a company named Magnolia Village LLC.

The company is run by a man named Lew McGinnis, and is behind on property taxes by more than $140-thousand according to county records online.

We found a handful of bankrupt apartments in Lew’s past.

We even found a story in the News 4 archives. In 2003, a McGinnis owned property reportedly failed to pay their trash bill, and residents were left staring at piled up garbage in their dumpsters.

A property owned by McGinnis is also under media investigation for poor conditions in Wichita, Kansas.

McGinnis though did not return a local news station’s request for comment.

In Your Corner stopped by his current business, Eucalyptus Real Estate, but we were told he wasn’t available.

As for Juan’s situation, he tells News 4 maintenance finally stopped by to fix the issue, only after he’d informed the front desk he had called local news.

He says they showed up hours before our scheduled interview, but he turned them away at the door, in hopes we could fully share his story.

“We tried to go in there,” said the apartment maintenance worker, before kicking us off property. “He closed the door on us, told us not to fix it.”

For Juan, the time for repairs is over. He’s now looking to move, and looking for change.

“I think we should have more rights,” he said. “If we’re paying full price for rent on time, and we put a work order in, I believe it should be fixed within 3-4 days. That’s just right.”

We left our phone number for Lew McGinnis in hopes we might share some of his side, but we haven’t heard back.

Unfortunately, experts say renter’s rights are lacking in Oklahoma.

We covered the topic extensively earlier this year. Click here for more information on what renter’s can do.

For those living in Oklahoma City, you can also file a complaint through the city’s action center.