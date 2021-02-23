IN YOUR CORNER: Senior sounds alarm on text based car wrap scam

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In the digital age, fraudsters can find you at your house with a simple text. A local senior is now reaching out, hoping to warn of a scam she was almost victimized by.

You gotta wake up pretty early in the morning to get one past Sherrie McGlone.

The Putnam City grad had hoped for a quick infusion of cash, after receiving a text to turn her Subary into a roving ad.

“This one was a car wrap,” she said. “It said McCafe. Well, that’s coffee, so I thought I don’t mind having coffee on my car wrapped.”

Sherrie agreed, but the conversation went cold. Days later, though, a package appeared on her front porch.

“There’s this check [for] $4,350, and that’s all that’s in this envelope,” she said. “Few days later I got a text and it said, ‘We know you got your delivery from FedEx, deposit this into your checking account.'”

A fraudulent check.

Unfortunately, this is a classic senior scam.

Fortunately, Sherrie is a frequent flyer with Oklahoma City Police Department’s Senior Protection Division, TRIAD.

“The reason I didn’t fall for it is because I had been to a couple senior seminars with TRIAD,” said Sherrie.

“Anytime someone’s contacting you for any kind of solicitation, whether it’s text, email, through the phone, and you don’t know them, you should never engage with [that] kind of business,” said Sheryl Presley with TRIAD.

In Your Corner took a chance and engaged the fraudsters to see how they operate.

We claimed we had received a check and asked what to do next.

We were told to deposit the check and send a photo of the deposit slip. We were then instructed to pull money from our account, under the guise the money would come from the imaginary check.

After a certain amount of trolling, though, the trail went cold.

But these checks are convincing and far too often seniors are victimized.

This makes groups like TRIAD all the more important.

If you feel you’ve been contacted by a fraudster, do not engage. Instead, contact law enforcement.

For more information on TRIAD go to www.okc.gov/departments/police/community-programs/triad.