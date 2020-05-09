IN YOUR CORNER: Single mother needs help after hit and run with stolen rental car

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – March was a different time in Oklahoma. For Stasha Aldrich, March 16 marks the moment her luck turned.

“It was like they came out of nowhere,” said Stasha. “I don’t know how fast they were going.”

A driver in a 2019 Audi headed down 23rd Street, ran a red light and slammed into Stasha’s car.

Both the driver and a passenger in that car ran away.

“My car’s totaled,” said Stasha. “Witnesses that saw the accident say they pulled in front of Craig’s Emporium, and they fled the scene.”

It was a crushing blow for Stasha. The single mother of two had just bought her car and only had liability insurance.

Today, her 2002 Lexus sits at Arrow Wrecker Service.

The other car belongs to Enterprise, and Stasha says they claimed it was stolen.

Stasha set out to file a claim with Enterprise, but was denied.

“I just spent every dollar I had in that car for me and the kids to go to work,” she said. “Now it’s gone, and they’re saying they’re not gonna help.”

Stasha has sought legal advice. Her attorney tells KFOR that Enterprise informed his office that it was an employee who last possessed the Audi keys.

No stolen car report has been filed, which makes it harder for Stasha to find those who are truly liable.

She’s since fallen on even worse luck.

“I got laid off ’cause of COVID-19, shortly after the wreck actually,” said Stasha.

As the pandemic rages on, she’s now out a car, out of work and needs near trips to a chiropractor due to injuries from the crash.

Stasha spent a good chunk of her stimulus money on a $800 replacement car. Her new ride has a broken heater and shoddy transmission.

She’s now left hoping the month of May will swing her luck back.

“It’s not my fault as a single mom, to lose everything I had put into this,” Stasha added.

In Your Corner bottom line, double and triple check your insurance coverage plan. If you can afford it, a comprehensive type plan could be your best bet.

KFOR reached out to Enterprise multiple times, but we have not heard back.