IN YOUR CORNER: The Salvation Army needs your coats!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The chilly season is upon us and the Salvation Army is ready.

“If I hadn’t been there truly in the beginning, never would have thought it would grow to this point,” said Dee Watts, Director of Social Services with the Salvation Army.

Warmth for Winter has certainly grown.

From humble beginnings under Brad Edwards nearly 30 years ago, to Scott Hines after that, Dee has watched the event grow by the bagful every year.

“We started out with about 50, then one year we did about 200,” she explained. “Then we thought we were really something when we did about 350.”

From 350, to nearly 1300 coats last year, the contributions are only growing!

Participation is simple. Simply bring your new or gently used coats to any Legacy Cleaner location.

Your coat will be cleaned and prepped, before being taken across the city to Salvation Army headquarters to be given to someone in need.

“We’re looking for everything, looking for that jacket, sweat-coat, hoodie,” said Dee. “All sizes, all shapes, all colors, everything.”

For those in need of a winter coat, call the Salvation Army at 405-246-1100 to set up an appointment.