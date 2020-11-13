IN YOUR CORNER: Tuttle woman pleads for Tinker phone calls to stop

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Fielders have been Styx fans for decades.

But Teri Fielder’s ringtone, ‘Blue Collar Man’, plays at all hours of the day, and Teri’s had enough.

“I think the calls need to stop,” she explained to In Your Corner.

Her problem really ramped up earlier this year, in the midst of the pandemic.

“I’ve been receiving phone calls,” Teri said. “I actually thought it was spam, random calls. The only thing that was weird about it was they were all from Midwest City.”

At times, Teri received up to 20 random Midwest City calls a day.

But when she tried to answer, they hung up.

“I began blocking the numbers, and the calls continued,” she said. “I called my provider, asked them if there was any way they could block specific calls from a specific city. Explained to them the problem, they said that can’t be done.”

Teri’s husband Phil got to work, trying to find the source of the calls.

“So I started answering the phone,” Phil said. “Investigated and found out where these calls were coming from, which was Tinker [Air Force Base].”

Phil tells In Your Corner he’s learned that Teri’s number is the first seven digits of a Tinker conference call line.

But for whatever reason, so many calls find Teri’s phone instead.

“I’m familiar with conference calls, deal with them all the time,” said Phil. “So, I just thought there’s an issue here with the numbers.”

Months of emails between Phil and Tinker have the two going in circles, with no clear resolution.

KFOR reached out to Tinker, receiving the following statement:

“Tinker Air Force Base is very sensitive to concerns of any individual who have been inadvertently dialed. Tinker converted to 10-digit dialing to preclude this from happening in the future, but the process was delayed due to the COVID pandemic. It has been rectified as of November 2.” TINKER AIR FORCE BASE SPOKESPERSON

Problem is, we didn’t meet the Fielders till November 4, and the calls hadn’t yet stopped.

“Monday [Nov. 4th], I think I received seven to eight calls,” said Teri. “Yesterday, I received seven to eight. Today, so far, I’ve received four.”

That November 2 deadline was not the first missed resolution date in this story.

In fact, this issue made its way up the congressional ladder to Senator James Lankford’s office.

The Air Force ultimately responded to Lankford, apologizing for the delay, and again gave that November 2 resolution date.

So we followed up again with Tinker, while the Fielders looked for another fix.

“I refuse to change my number,” said Teri. “It’s not my issue, it’s their issue.”

Good news though! Tinker responded to our team again:

“Tinker Air Force Base is very sensitive to concerns of inadvertent dialing. Tinker converted to a 10-digit system on November 2 and added a filter on November 5 to help significantly reduce these occurrences.” TINKER AIR FORCE BASE SPOKESPERSON

Thankfully, the Fielder’s say this new filter seems to have worked.

Teri says she hasn’t received phone calls for several days.

