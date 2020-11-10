IN YOUR CORNER: Veteran and wife back home after viewers step up

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – A lot has changed since we last met Willie Bankston.

His home was one of hundreds of thousands across the state that lost power two weeks ago.

“It took out our electricity and cable at the same time,” said Willie in our story last week.

Willie’s wife, Natalie faces underlying health issues.

Fearing COVID-19 and crowded shelters, the two opted to sleep in their truck for three nights.

“The truck was the warmest place we could go,” Willie said. “We were having to turn on the truck every other 30 minutes. This is Oklahoma, it gets cold.”

Willie is an Army Veteran. His story reached VA officials, who put out a call for help.

In stepped Caddo County DHS Director, Fred Ikard. Fred moved swiftly, coordinating with a handful of faith groups to get the couple a room at the Budget Inn.

But their home was in need of out of pocket repairs. So In Your Corner put the word out.

Trey Maxey, with TMax Electric, ultimately stepped up.

“[Willie] stood up for our country,” Trey said, describing Willie’s military service. “So we need to stand up for them.”

Trey got right to work, repairing the Bankston’s home free of charge.

Our story aired last Thursday. By Friday night, the Bankston’s were back home.

“Glad I could do my part to help them out,” Trey said. “I felt horrible for them having to do what they did.”

“That was fast, it was a blessing,” said Natalie. “That was a true blessing.”

We caught up with Willie and Natalie on Monday, with a small surprise up our sleeve.

A viewer reached out, donating a $250 check.

“Oh god thank you Jesus,” said Natalie. “Thank you guys, thank you so much, yeah that’s gonna replace all that food.”

Their home warm and toasty once again, the Bankston’s sent out thanks to all involved.

Not to be forgotten, the city of Anadarko, who worked fast to restore power Friday.

Fred says his next project will be to help weatherize the Bankston’s home.