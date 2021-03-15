IN YOUR CORNER: Warmth 4 Winter has record year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another year, another successful coat drive. But like anything else in 2020, Warmth 4 Winter was anything but ordinary!

“It was interesting,” said Dee Watts with the Salvation Army. “Again, we had pandemic times, and just trying to coordinate people getting what they needed.”

It was a year unlike any other for a charity event that spans decades.

Winter got a head start this year and didn’t let up.

From a crippling October ice storm, to an arctic blast that plunged Oklahoma below zero, you at home came through.

Despite the restrictions, a record 1,700-plus coats and counting were handed out!

But our fan drive is right around the corner, and we’ll need that Oklahoma Standard on display again soon.

“Just like our winter has been very extreme, I believe our summer will be too,” said Dee.

To coordinate a fan drop-off, contact the Salvation Army at (405) 246-1100.