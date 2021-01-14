IN YOUR CORNER: Warmth 4 Winter receives major donation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We’ve got a chilly weekend ahead, but one local nonprofit is teaming up with In Your Corner to help keep our most vulnerable warm!

Ilesh Patel is well known in the KFOR world.

Galen Culver first introduced him five years back, describing Ilesh’s affinity for spicy food.

In the midst of the pandemic, Ilesh teamed up with First Fidelity Bank and KFOR to give back to a Crest employee.

This week though, it’s In Your Corner’s turn.

Our Warmth 4 Winter is heating up, and Ilesh’s ‘Charity From the Heart’ is doing their part.

“There are a lot of people in Oklahoma and Oklahoma City, they’re not fortunate, don’t have meals to eat or provide warmth for themselves or their family,” he said. “So we decided we wanted to do something for them.”

Ilesh dropped by KFOR studios this week, bringing 50-plus individualized bags, complete with coats, blankets, gloves and hats. Each are sorted by size and gender.

They also brought in a generous donation from the Thunder.

“Everything is new,” Ilesh noted. “Nothing is used.”

These coats will soon join hundreds of others donated by Oklahomans.

The Salvation Army tells our team, nearly 2,000 coats have been donated so far.

For those in need, you’re asked to call (405) 246-1100 ahead of time and schedule a visit.

To donate to Charity From the Heart, email charityfromtheheartokc@gmail.com.

Charity From the Heart also has a Facebook page.