IN YOUR CORNER: Workers stuck waiting weeks for paychecks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Waiting weeks for their wages, a pair of Oklahoma workers turn to In Your Corner for help in tracking down lost funds.

It was a quick summer job that’s dragged on too long.

Kodey Hand had hoped for quick cash to be used on his car and help build his savings before military training.

Lee Brown is new to Oklahoma, and desperately needed funds for his family.

“I got a wife and four kids that’s here, I got two kids in Fort Worth,” said Lee. “I need the money, our rent is due next month.”

Lee Brown and Kodey Hand

Both Kody and Lee responded to a job posting on Indeed, accepting roles with Boston Lawn Services and Remodeling LLC.

They both soon set to work on renovations at the Aspen Place apartments.

“Knocking down the wall, tearing down sheetrock, the panels,” said Lee. “Everything that needs to be torn down.”

The crew was told they would be paid after two weeks. But come payday, the checks never came.

Lee says the crew was denied the following Friday as well.

“I just worked two weeks, hundred-something hours,” Lee added. “This man just told me I’m not getting paid today.”

Boston Lawn claimed they had yet to be paid by the apartment.

But in the weeks that followed, the company actually threatened both Kodey and Lee with lawsuits, for inquiring with the apartment complex about their checks.

“Said I signed confidentiality stuff, never signed any of that,” said Kodey. “Went on to say I was harassing [the apartments], even though it was about my pay.”

“I’m not here to destroy your business, I’m here to grow your business,” said Lee. “But at the same time, when you’re messing over your workers, it’s not gonna come out good.”

We stopped by an address associated with Boston Lawn and were met at the door by owner Kenny Boston.

He told our team he was still waiting on payment himself, hoping for word soon from Aspen Place owners, Urban Communities.

“I’m working on [payment],” Kenny said. “I’ve been contacting Urban Communities, trying to figure out why I haven’t been paid.”

As for the harassment allegations, Kenny said his company had grown tired of excessive phone calls.

“You’re not gonna sit here calling a company all day long, all night long,” he said.

We turned to Urban Communities to learn more. The organization told our team they routinely pay contractors in these situations on a “net-30” basis.

This means, Boston Lawn and other contractors can expect to be paid up to 30 days after the job’s completion.

After our phone conversation though, the company said they would wire the money to Boston Lawn to help settle the situation.

It’s unclear where the disconnect was in this instance, but it’s incumbent on contractors to understand exactly how and when payment will be made on such jobs.

Kodey and Lee have since received their money, though Lee tells our team he was expecting to receive more.