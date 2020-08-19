“It’s been a nightmare,” family fights for belongings after moving dispute

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – It was supposed to be a happy time for Rick and Robin Davis, as they finally moved into their forever home, but the couple tells News 4 their move from Calumet to Yukon has been a month long ordeal.

“Oh it’s been a nightmare,” explained Rick. “I mean a nightmare.”

He says the nightmare started July 3rd, when Yukon based “Apple Movers” showed up to pack up his belongings.

What was estimated to be a 7-9 hour job took much longer, and Rick says the team was being reckless with his belongings.

A phone call to Apple Movers’ Owner, Randall Franklin, only created more problems.

“I said, ‘they’re breaking everything,'” explained Rick. “Boy [Randall] just goes off on me, starts screaming.”

The job spiraled to such a degree that Oklahoma City Police were called close to midnight.

Randall and team claimed Rick had brandished a gun.

The officer on scene however disagreed, and ultimately no report was filed.

The two sides decided the job would be finished another day.

Despite a truck full of the Davis’s furniture being taken from the home, attempts to reschedule the unloading fell flat.

“We just want our stuff back,” said Rick.

It’s a standoff that seems common with Apple Movers.

We dug through our archives, finding a report by Brad Edwards back in 2005. Our team met with local antique dealer, Lavonna Nett.

She was fighting for her belongings at the time, claiming her moving bill was much higher than advertised.

Our investigation revealed that Randall Franklin and Apple Movers weren’t supposed to move home goods at all.

“Apple does not have a state license,” explained In Your Corner Reporter, Brad Edwards. “They were not authorized to move her in Edmond.”

Now, 15 years later, the company has the same problem.

For Apple Movers to operate, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission says they must have Household Goods Mover Authority. The penalty for operating without the authority can be steep.

“Household goods movers in Oklahoma need a very special kind of registration, that’s because there are special rules that play for them,” said spokesperson, Matt Skinner. “The fine would be up to $500 a day for every day they’re in violation.”

Our research finds they still don’t have that proper authority. Apple Movers also doesn’t appear to be operating out of their listed address.

We called Randall Franklin to ask his side, but he claimed the case had a gag order, and hung up the phone.

Randall’s attorney declined comment, citing pending litigation with Rick Davis.

Late last week though, finally good news for Rick.

He tells News 4 a truck had been dumped outside his home, keys inside, filled with his belongings.

Up next Rick will be unloading, and making sure to inventory everything. He hopes to leave this whole moving mess in the past.

Bottom line, when picking a moving company, do research beyond Google reviews. Ask for references, and make sure the company is properly registered with the state.

