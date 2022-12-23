CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR)- For almost two years, X Power Racing Engines has been rebuilding an engine for a Newalla customer, but that customer says they’ve been left in the dark for the last several weeks and are now unsure if they’ll ever get their car back.

Parker Roberts purchased a 2006 Pontiac GTO in 2020.

He says that car is his “baby,” and that he loves it.

Parker Roberts's 2006 Pontiac GTO. Photo courtesy: Parker Roberts.

About seven months into owning the car though, it needed a new engine.

Roberts first dropped it off at Shelby Killer Performance in Edmond in December 2020.

He said the engine was repaired, but then it needed another rebuild soon after.

Roberts then took his car back to Shelby Killer Performance in which he said he purchased an engine from X Power Racing Engines through Shelby Killer Performance.

The engine is under warranty through X Power Racing Engines, according to Roberts.

Again, Roberts got the car back and then something else went wrong.

Because Roberts said the engine’s five-year warranty falls under X Power Racing Engines, he took his car to their shop in Choctaw.

According to an X Power Racing Engines invoice, Roberts’s vehicle rolled into their shop March 3.

Since then, the car has remained in the shop.

Based on invoice receipts, Roberts and his family have paid between $15,000 and $20,000 for repairs so far.

“It’s impacted me just, you know, just on my way to work and, you know, to be able to go out and see my friends and do things with them. I’ve been limited to that. I haven’t been able to do that for three years and live my teenage years, basically. It’s also just put me out money wise, you know, trying to get jobs and stuff like that. I haven’t been able to pursue that as much,” said Roberts.

He told KFOR not having his car has been depressing.

In all this time too, Roberts claims to have made a $285 car payment every month.

Roberts has tried contacting the shop’s Owner, Justin McDaniel over a dozen times for an update on his car.

Based on text messages sent to News 4, McDaniel would either say the car should be finished soon or he wouldn’t reply back.

McDaniel’s last text to Roberts said, “It will be back in your hands soon man.”

That was on November 3.

Roberts has since sent 11 text messages to McDaniel in which each one has not been replied to as of Friday morning.

With the lack of communication, Roberts feels as if McDaniel is putting him on the back burner and not being transparent.

News 4 reached out to McDaniel over text with what Roberts has explained and requested an interview.

The question of an interview was not replied to, but McDaniel did provide information.

“His car is almost done and ready to be delivered. We had some parts delivery issues due to COVID and loss of labor help due to Covid. We have been chronically under manned at the shop and doing everything possible to get his car finished,” said McDaniel in a text.

He said he did inform Roberts and his family of this, but they claim Friday morning was the first they were hearing of it.

While Roberts’s car is being worked on, McDaniel did lend him his shop truck.

Roberts said although he appreciates the gesture, he claims even that has come with costly problems.

Roberts added he and his family have had to pay out-of-pocket for new tires and new headlights.

He also claims the taillights are out, one of the turn signals hardly works, the suspension needs to be repaired and the tags expired back in October.

“He was made aware it was a cheap shop truck used to emergencies and that was 100% a gesture of kindness. No engine shop would ever be responsible for providing a rental to a customer, but I felt bad for him and his situation and I loaned him the shop truck,” stated McDaniel.

Roberts has texted McDaniel with the shop truck’s issues, but based on texts sent to News 4, those were never replied to.

McDaniel said he was unaware of any repairs made, but he’s open to negotiations on repairs to his shop truck.

“If it was something they wore out or tore up or used while in possession I can’t imagine that’s on me, but like I said, I’d be open to negotiate that,” McDaniel explained.

News 4 asked Roberts if he had heard from McDaniel Friday morning, but he said he hadn’t.

McDaniel shared with KFOR Roberts’s car will be available for pick up by the end of next week.

“This put me in a bind time wise. I hadn’t planned to take this job and in custom race engine building the lead time is long,” said McDaniel.

McDaniel also said Roberts is responsible for “something in the ballpark of $1,200, give or take” at the time of pick up.

Roberts and his family were stunned to hear they owed McDaniel more than what they’ve already paid in repairs, but McDaniel said he has never sent them an invoice for his side of labor and parts.

The family does plan to fight those charges as Roberts believes they should be compensated for how long the engine repair has taken.

Roberts has been unable to get in contact with Shelby Killer Performance about billing because they’ve permanently closed.

News 4 showed up to their address listed on Google, but the business logo was nowhere to be found.

The business’s phone line has also been disconnected.

McDaniel said he’d check back in with News 4 with an update on vehicle pick up when the time comes.