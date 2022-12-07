OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The presents are stacked and packed tight in an Oklahoma City warehouse, ready to be sent out to thousands of foster families. But more help is needed, with additional wish lists needing to be filled.

“It’s very gratifying, but not surprising,” said Lynne Roller, with Citizens Caring for Children. “We’ve been doing this for a long time and we just continue to be so pleased.”

It’s an event In Your Corner, and Citizens Caring for Children look forward to every year.

Thousands of foster children’s Christmas wishes will soon be stacked wall to wall as part of the Joy 4 Kids program.

“So we’re going to end up filling a probably about 1800 list this year,” said Lynne. “We’ve just been thrilled with the response.”

This event is a statewide endeavor, and a team effort with Oklahoma DHS. Foster parents send in their children’s wish lists, with donors then seeking out to help in any way they can.

The program is a lifeline for foster parents.

“Sometimes they ask for stuff that, they don’t know if they’re gonna get it, but they ask for stuff,” said foster parent Dominique Holt, who spoke with KFOR on present pick-up day last year. “It helps me a lot, i’m a teacher, also a single foster parent.”

Soon, all the gifts will be beneath trees statewide. But the work is far form done, with gifts still needing to be bought!

There are plenty of ways to help. Click here for more information.