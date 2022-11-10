OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a cause that’s near and dear to In Your Corner. The Joy 4 Kids program is well underway, helping foster parents make the holidays a little brighter.

But time is running out for parents to get those wish lists submitted.

As kids across the state make their holiday wish lists, foster parents have help thanks to Citizens Caring for Children and a number of other local groups.

Every year, Oklahoma Foster families send their Christmas wish lists off, while donor reach out hoping to sponsor a child’s holiday.

Their gifts eventually fill a warehouse in NW Oklahoma City, ready to be given out.

The program expanded last year to 20 counties, with nearly two-thousand families served.

“It was very successful! A little overwhelming at first,” said Abby Werth, with Citizens Caring for Children. “But we were overwhelmed even more by the support of the community to meet the need of children in foster care.”

This year, with a partnership with Oklahoma DHS and Holiday Hope, foster children’s wish lists can be accepted state wide. But those lists need to be in ASAP.

“So any foster family in the state of Oklahoma can still submit a wish list and be served by the partner that is serving their county,” said Abby. “The goal is to get more foster families to submit their wish lists.”

To submit a wishlist, click here.

To donate to the cause, click here.

To buy individual wish lists items on Amazon, click here.