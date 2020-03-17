Keeping an eye out for COVID-19 scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - As fear of coronavirus spreads across our state, scammers are taking advantage.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is on the front lines, announcing Friday that with an emergency declaration in place, the state's price gouging statute is in effect.

"I continue to be dismayed at how cold-blooded some people can be in a situation like this," noted Hunter.

With the statute in place, a price increase of more than 10% on goods and services would now be illegal.

"We've actually gotten a number of complaints over the weekend," said Hunter.

The state is seeing a rise in possible email scams as well. Many bad players are attempting to 'phish' for your personal information.

The emails will often appear to be from legitimate sources, posing as the CDC or World Health Organizations.

Reports of bogus charities are also making the rounds.

"Unless it's a charity you're familiar with, that you have confidence in," said Hunter. "We really advise not responding to any of those solicitations."

Companies claiming to have possible COVID-19 cures have caught the ire of federal officials.

The FDA recently cracked down on Atokah based 'N-Ergetics', for claims made on their website regarding colloidal silver.

"Anything that you're hearing, again, sort of independent of your normal activity with healthcare providers, you need to be very very wary of," said Hunter.

The Attorney General's office is now shuffling agents, hoping to stem the tide of coronavirus scams that could come.

"We're actually moving people over from those other divisions," added Hunter. "To make sure we can get all these complaints looked into and investigated."