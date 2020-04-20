Lung cancer survivor receives much needed heating and air help

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In these uncertain times, Oklahomans are contacting In Your Corner to give back.

For decades, he was a handyman. But in retirement, Kirk Thrasher has fallen on hard times.

We stopped by Kirk’s home, after a tip from his longtime friend Star Reed. Star tells In Your Corner that Kirk’s heating and air units desperately need an upgrade.

“I love him and he needed it,” said Star. “He’s always been there for us, me and my family.”

So we called in our buddies at TS Heat & Air and Heritage Electric.

“Got a heating unit that isn’t doing it,” Kirk explained to the team. “I’m making it by, but thing needs to be replaced; it’s probably been here long as the house has. I don’t have the money to do it living off my retirement.”

His issues don’t stop with finances.

Kirk is on the mend after fighting cancer, with a lung removed just last summer.

“We thought we might try to look at things, see what we could do to fix it up for you,” said Terry Shinn with TS Heat & Air. “It’s time to pay it forward.”

“I would sure appreciate that, because I don’t have the money to do it,” added Kirk. “I don’t know how I was gonna come up with it.”

Soon, Kirk will be hooked up with a brand new Lennox heating and air unit.

All this, thanks to local businesses and a friend who always had his back.

“Oh, you know how we love helping people,” said Terry. “We’ve been doing it for a while.”