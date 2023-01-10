OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Good news from our In Your Corner Team. Phil Jackson had dropped his car off at a local repair shop last February and Monday he got his vehicle returned to him, although Jackson says he is very upset and felt like he was misled.

Jackson told the In Your Corner Team he had paid the auto repair shop almost $3,700 dollars for a engine to be rebuilt. According to Jackson the vehicle was supposed to be ready for pick-up in June, but was left with no car and only excuses.

Jackson informed the In Your Corner Team on Monday that his vehicle was returned by the shop and he has also been told he will get his engine back to include a re-imbursement.

