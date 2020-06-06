Metro nonprofit teams with city leaders to address housing crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A housing crisis looms in Oklahoma, but one local nonprofit is teaming up with city leaders to stem the tide.

Community Action Agency is asking folks living in Oklahoma City or Midwest City who need assistance with rent to reach out by visiting caaofokc.org.

But it’s not a free-for-all.

You must have been at 80 percent of less of the median housing income prior to the pandemic.

You must also be able to prove your hardship is COVID-19 related.

Right now, the group has a million dollars to give out in Oklahoma City, and more than $230,000 for Midwest City.

“We knew the need was great. [We] just finished talking to the City of Oklahoma City. We did not anticipate it would be this great; we are just glad to be able to serve, that’s why we’re here,” said Jessie Thompson with Community Action Agency. “Soon as the money’s gone, it’s gone, so I encourage anybody to get in if they have need.”

The money was donated by both cities through the HUD Community Development block grant.