Millions still available for rent aid – here’s how you can get assistance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The fight over evictions rages on as pandemic numbers creep higher, but legal challenges are mounting and experts say those seeking aid should be applying now.

Just last month, News 4 met with the Community Cares Partners Program, who was pushing the importance of applying for aid.

Those concerns, were echoed by the Community Action Agency.

“We know that once the moratorium lifts there are going to be more evictions filed,” said Ginny Bass Carl, with Community Cares Partners. “People are going to be in a greater sense of urgency.”

“Consistently at the end of the month and the first of the month, there’s been a rush of calls to help,” said Jessie Thompson, with Community Action Agency.

Both programs, which provide rent relief to folks who’s income was affected by COVID-19, braced for a rush late last month as the CDC’s eviction moratorium neared an end.

But an extension has been issued again, with evictions paused this time through October.

Contrary to popular belief though, evictions are still being filed. The majority are simply stayed as long as the moratorium is in place.

Numbers from Oklahoma County show a marked jump in evictions filed this spring and summer compared to 2020.

However, the numbers are down from those same months in years past.

(PHOTO COURTESY OKLAHOMA COUNTY COURT CLERK’S OFFICE)

To date, close to 10-thousand households have been helped through Community Cares, and substantial aid is still available.!

In Oklahoma City and Canadian County, Community Action Agency is an option with around a million left for rent relief.

Challenges against the moratorium are expected to be heard in Federal court this week.

Click here for Community Cares Partners information.

Click here for Community Action Agency information.