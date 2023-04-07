MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A frustrated mom came to News 4 looking for answers, wanting to know why a Moore school bus stop is feet away from a registered sex offender’s home.

“I noticed that there is a sex offender at the corner of 85th and South Independence, and that just so happens to be a bus stop for elementary, middle, and high school students,” said Heather Johnson.

Heather Johnson told KFOR Moore Public Schools is giving her the runaround.

“Our children are still out there playing on the doorstep of registered sex offenders,” said Johnson.

She lives nearby and says children of all ages, including her own, wait for the bus directly across from the offender’s house.

According to the court records, the registered sex offender was convicted of multiple crimes–including forcible oral sodomy and indecent or lewd acts with a child under sixteen. That was back in 2007.

“There are certain people that have changed their lives,” said Johnson. “But it’s absolutely important to me to protect our children.”

KFOR spoke to the registered sex offender. He said parents could knock on his door and talk to him directly if they had issues.

It’s important to note that no law prohibits registered sex offenders from living near a school bus stop.

This mother of three wants that changed.

“I’m persistent and know how to find the emails and contact information for all higher-ups involved,” said Johnson. “I’ll keep stair-stepping until we get a change.”

Johnson has started a petition.

She plans to go door to door to get signatures and bring more awareness to sex offenders living feet away from school bus stops.

KFOR reached out to Moore Public Schools for a response. They sent back the following:

The transportation office of Moore Public Schools will always hear a parent or guardian’s concerns for the safety of their student. The MPS Transportation team has always consulted with a parent or guardian who brings forth a question of safety concerning a particular bus stop and will work to resolve the issue, keeping the safety of our students at the forefront of the solution. In this situation, a solution was made in collaboration with the parent who raised a valid concern over their student’s bus stop. We appreciate our MPS families and community assisting us in keeping the safety and security of our students a priority.

The district went on to say the solution is to move the bus stop to another location while still accommodating for the students assigned to the stop.