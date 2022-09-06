MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A local mother breathes a sigh of relief, after waiting two years for her daughter’s birth certificate.

Everly Rose’s parent’s problems started in mid 2020.

Amber Agnew gave birth in May of that year. At the time, she was separating from her estranged husband, a process that continues to play out today.

Amber wanted Everly’s biological father’s name on the birth certificate instead, which complicated the process.

“[The hospital told] me that I have to go through the process of submitting her birth certificate myself,” Amber explained.

But Everly was born in the height of the 2020 pandemic fears, and state agencies, along with much of the world, were still locked down.

“You could no longer go up to the office and just turn in paperwork and all of that,” Amber said. “You had to mail everything in.”

Amber told News 4 last month, all necessary documents were sent off in early 2021.

However, the State Department of Health attributed the delay to a document not being entirely filled out, and said a resolution would come soon in a statement:

“We received a form from Mom that was unfortunately incomplete, but are happy to share that it has now been resolved. We encourage all new parents to work with their birth clerks before going home to make sure all forms that are required by state law are completed in order to avoid delays. Birth records are permanent, legal identity documents and serve to establish the legal parentage of a child. It’s vitally important for all required forms to be filled out timely, completely and accurately, so we are able to issue the record and the child and parents are able to access important benefits and services e.g. insurance and other health benefits.

For those that have questions on concerns about vital records documents, please call (405)426-8880 or visit AskVR@health.ok.gov for guidance on addressing missing documentation or other issues.”

After two years of waiting, and three weeks after our initially story ran, Amber followed up with good news.

“Thanks to your help, we did receive her birth certificate Friday,” Amber told News 4. “So that’s one down. Now we’re on the fun adventure of getting a 2nd form of ID.”

Up next, will be to track down Everly’s Social Security card.