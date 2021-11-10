Mustang band scrambling after charter bus company cancels day before trip

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – The Mustang High School band needs help, left now with no way to travel to the Bands of America Grand National Championships.

School officials tell KFOR the band was set to head for Indianapolis late Wednesday night.

But their charter bus contractor, US Coachways, canceled the seven-bus rental Tuesday afternoon, leaving no backup options.

The school has been scrambling to find a replacement, reaching out to companies as far away as Illinois and New Mexico, but to no avail.

The Mustang Marching Band

Ryan Edgmon, Mustang Schools Director of Bands, is asking anyone who can help to come forward.

“We are working to try to transport 330 people to Indianapolis, Ind.; 290 students with about 40 adults, staff and chaperone,” he explained. “The kids have put in literally hundreds of hours of rehearsal over the course of about 14 weeks, putting these shows together.”

News 4 has reached out to US Coachways for comment, but has not heard back.

Update! Here is the latest Facebook post from the band.

Those who are able to help are asked to email: MERCCONTACT@MUSTANGPS.ORG or EDGMONR@MUSTANGPS.ORG.