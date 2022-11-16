CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Dieting fads have quite a following. But one Choctaw man is tired of the Keto craze, claiming hundreds of dollars worth of items continue to arrive on his doorstep with no explanation.

While Haskell Watson has heard of Keto, he says it’s not for him.

“I know a little bit about. But me personally, not for me,” he said. “I like my carbs, so I would never order something like that.”

So imagine Haskell’s surprise when a package full of keto diet pills arrived as his front door.

“So open it up and say it’s the keto pills,” said Haskell. “I thought it was just something sent to me by accident.”

But the accident happened again a couple weeks later, and then again a couple weeks after that.

Today, his collection covers his dinner table, and has expanded into other supplement types.

“Just keto gummies, keto pills, some kind of testosterone,” Haskell explained. “I just kind of throw it all in one bag and throw it on top of the closet.”

Most of the packages have no real return addresses, outside of a couple PO boxes in other states.

Haskell swears he hasn’t ordered anything, and has no use for it.

“I’m afraid it’s some kind of scam going on,” he added. “To be honest, I don’t know if they’re just going to like bill my credit card, bill, my bank account. I have no clue.”

In Your Corner sought out similar stories, finding an instance from 2019 where a Florida man received keto pills he also didn’t order. In fact, he was charged $200 on his credit card for said pills.

Haskell hasn’t been charged, but has been watching.

“So every day I have to check my credit cards. I have to check my debit cards, my bank,” he said. “Because I feel like somebody’s paying for it. It’s not just coming for free.”

The BBB advises folks in Haskell’s shoes to keep monitoring their cards, and credit score, for possible fraud.

“It should raise a red flag and make you more aware and really more proactive,” said Kitt Letcher with the BBB. “Make sure that your identity and your personal information is safeguarded.”

We called a number on one of the bottles, and were told they could see an order from a Haskell Watson in their system.

But Haskell is adamant it’s not him, and is hanging into to everything, while hoping the packages stop.

“I’m afraid if I throw it away, then I get charged and they say that I can’t give it back,” he said. “So I don’t know what to do with it.”

The US Postal Inspection Service has a few tips for anyone who receives unsolicited packages:

Return the package, if there is a return address and it hasn’t been opened.

Keep, or throw away said package, as by law you are under no obligation to pay for it.

Closely monitor your accounts for fraud.