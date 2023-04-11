OKARCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – Nature Farming LLC’s marijuana waste has been overflowing on to a neighboring ranch’s property for four months, but the ranch owner says no one has been able to help her get rid of it.

KFOR interviewed the ranch owner last Wednesday. News 4 has concealed the identity of the ranch owner as she fears for her physical safety.

She said for the last several months, this mountain of trash has been growing.

Overflow of Nature Farming LLC’s waste on to neighboring ranch Wednesday morning. KFOR photos.

In that pile of trash was leftover potting soil and cans of insecticide.

“How much more are they going to continue to pour over? I fear for my cattle with the chemicals,” she explained.

She added she has reached out to several agencies including the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, her local Commissioner, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

With every call, she was turned away as the agencies said the situation doesn’t fall under their umbrella of expertise, the rancher said.

She then reached out to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office two weeks ago.

Sheriff Chris West told News 4, “[The ranch owner] showed the deputies. It appeared to be about 200 units of the potting soil material commonly used by places like TLC. The deputies contacted the manager of the marijuana grow and was shown the soil eroding over into private property. The manager told the deputy he would have it cleaned up by the next day.”

However, when News 4 stopped by April 5, the pile looked to have only grown bigger.

News 4 reached out to the marijuana grow, Nature Farming LLC that morning for an update on the cleaning.

Within minutes of leaving a voicemail, Nature Farm LLC’s Grow Manager called back.

He told KFOR they’ve already contacted the property owner to clean up the mess. He said it hadn’t been cleaned up so far because the “property owner has been busy.”

The Grow Manager also said the property owner is waiting on an excavator to be available. He expected to have the clean up started within two to three days.

To the ranch owner’s surprise, she said the mess was cleaned up by Friday.

Okarche ranch owner’s property free of Nature Farming LLC’s waste Tuesday afternoon. KFOR photos.

“I was surprised. I was thinking it would probably be past the weekend into this week. I was pleasantly surprised and I appreciate them working with me,” she stated. “A turnaround 100%. I’m so appreciative of KFOR and Kaylee coming out and drawing attention to the management and the owner that we had an issue and they were very quick.”

News 4 stopped by the ranch again Tuesday afternoon. The leftover potting soil was gone and the ranch’s fence, once engulfed by waste, could now be seen.

“We did contact the county Sheriff to let him know that it had been taken care of and there were no further actions from their office,” said the ranch owner.

Nature Farming LLC told KFOR last week they also plan to build a fence to prevent waste from overflowing on to the ranch again.

News 4 followed back up with Nature Farming LLC Tuesday afternoon.

Over text, the Nature Farming LLC Grow Manager told KFOR they have been in contact with a fencing company.

“The materials are here. We are just waiting for them to put it up,” he wrote.

He sent a picture of said fencing materials to KFOR to confirm they had the equipment.

The Grow Manager is estimating the fence will be up within a week.

“I’ll try to rush them,” he added. “Please tell [the ranch owner] I’m sorry for all her troubles. I’m the new manager here and the old one left and I [had] no idea what [was] going on at first.”

A few pieces of trash remain, but the ranch owner said she’s overall happy with the outcome and hopes this is the end of it.

According to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority’s website, Nature Farming LLC’s grow license expired on March 17 of this year.