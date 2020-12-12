Oklahoma City police bring Christmas to local senior center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Outside the Bellevue Health and Rehab Center, seniors gathered around the windows to greet Oklahoma City’s finest this week.

“One day we were just sitting around brainstorming, and trying to think how can we do something for the seniors,” said Captain Susan Kennedy. “Especially this year during COVID.”

To help cope with COVID isolation, the Oklahoma City Police Department’s senior outreach division, TRIAD, teamed up with Bellevue. Their team brought along a box filled with Christmas spirit – 250 personalized Christmas greetings, hand-written by police.

“Words of encouragement,” Susan said. “Letting them know that someone actually does care about them.”

“They absolutely love receiving mail,” added Stacey Marrazo, activities director at Bellevue. “There are a handful of residents who haven’t gotten much mail, especially with COVID.”

This year has been tough on centers like this. Stacey says residents eat up every second of contact they can get.

“Honestly, it’s been a nightmare,” said Stacey. “We are used to having our families here, multiple times a week, so our seniors are missing their families horrifically.”

The holiday feels will keep coming for the Bellevue seniors.

That box of letters is staying locked up tight until Christmas morning.

“I’m gonna come in Christmas day and I’m gonna deliver all of the stuff to their room,” said Stacey. “Cause they’re not expecting it.”

So if you have a loved one in a senior living center this holiday season, make sure to drop a line, drop a letter.

Do your part and we’ll all get through this difficult time.