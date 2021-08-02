Oklahoma disabled family’s fight for accessibility continues

Disabled and still stuck in their own homes, a metro family turns to In Your Corner.

They blame apartment construction that’s dragged on for months, and a front office who’s in no hurry to help.

While property management assertions to In Your Corner fell flat, you at home delivered once again!

Weeks have passed, but the wait continues for Frank and Judy McCollum. Their lone complaint is a railing removed from stairs just outside their building.

Renovations at the Isola Bella apartments have gone on now for months.

Frank, a multi-weekly dialysis patient, and his 83 year old mother say they’re homebound against their will.

“I have to do dialysis three times a week,” said Frank. “In that weakened position there’s no way I can get up the stairs without a rail.”

“I’m 83, I don’t have good balance anymore,” added Judy. “I didn’t think it would be down for this length of time.”

When last we met, a promise by property management had given the McCollum’s hope.

A manager told News 4 construction crews work would begin on the McCollum’s building the following Monday.

That Monday though, was now at least two weeks back. News 4 stopped by, and found their was still no railing, and no word from the front office.

As a result, the only time Frank and Judy are able to leave their apartments is with the assistance of Frank’s various medical teams.

“There’s been no update, no answer,” said Frank. “I have no idea.”

News 4 spoke with management but were offered little of an explanation, other than the construction project must remain on schedule.

“It takes longer than one day, this is a construction site,” said Melissa Wheeler, property manager. “It’s not a ‘we just put up a railing’, there is a whole process to it.”

“You would think someone handicapped would be a priority,” said Frank. “I guess we’re last on the totem pole.”

But here in the “Corner”, we like to end on a happy note!

This story’s silver lining was provided by Bailey Denny, who works in sales out in El Reno.

In his hand was a check for $400.

“It’s just unfortunate. You’d think people take care of the elderly and people in need a little better,” said Bailey. “Anything we can to help them. Food, get into a new lease, whatever it is to just help.”

Frank and Judy tell In Your Corner, the help couldn’t have come at a better time.

“This apartment complex is trash for treating us like this,” said Frank. “Then someone wonderful like that comes along.”

“It’s nice to know that there are people out there that are still good in the world,” added Judy.

Frank and Judy are closing in on the end of their lease. They say they will be looking to move sometime in September.

More than a week after our second conversation with management, we’re told the railing has finally been installed.