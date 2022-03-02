MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Midwest City family turned to KFOR after being wrapped up in a puppy scam they wanted no part of.

The problems started just before Thanksgiving. An excited couple in search of a furry family addition picked out a pup online.

They stopped by the business address, meeting Jessica Burris at the door.

“I had a couple with their teenage daughter show up at my home,” Jessica explained. “They said we’re here to pick up our puppy. I said well I don’t have a puppy, they said well no you just texted us this address.”

Jessica was perplexed, wondering how her home had been mixed up in the puppy business.

Hours later though, police stopped by, telling Jessica the family had reported losing hundreds of dollars to the fake puppy website.

Unfortunately, the site randomly listed Jessica’s home as their business address.

“It leads them to a website, it’s very legitimate looking,” she said. “They put down a deposit, and then they’ll say, ‘Oh, ok, it’s time to pick up the puppy,’ and that’s when they’re sending them to my house.”

In Your Corner investigates a puppy scam.

In the weeks and months that followed, at least 15 more puppy purchasers stopped by Jessica’s home.

All left disappointed.

“It’s really bizarre, and it’s scary,” said Jessica. “Most people coming up to the door are understandably upset, but luckily haven’t taken it out on me.”

If you spotted the Google entry for the website, you can surely see how someone would fall victim.

The site itself looks legitimate, and the Google reviews were good.

But if you looked closely, you’d find quite a few one star reviews describing a scam site with no puppies. Those reviews were drowned out by hundreds of suspect five star reviews.

Most of the five star reviews read in broken English, or were unrelated to puppies altogether.

News 4 contacted the ‘business’. Whoever answered sent multiple photos of puppies for sale, telling the team we’d first need to pay a $300 reservation deposit before ever seeing a puppy.

Attempts to explain who News 4 is and why we were calling, though, were ineffective due to a language barrier.

Jessica told our team getting info on who is behind the website, or attempts to remove her home as the business address, have been unsuccessful.

“We’ve reached out to Google through the legal department, sent them an email, through Google Maps,” she said. “But unfortunately with it being on the internet, that being so wide open, I don’t know what else to do.”

Meanwhile the strangers kept coming. Jessica resorted to signs on her mailbox, and coaching her kids on how to respond.

News 4 contacted Google, who promptly removed the business from Google Maps, and responded with a statement:

“We have investigated the situation and found the business to be in violation of our policies so we’ve removed it from Google Maps and disabled the user account associated with the business. We have clear policies that prohibit fake and misleading businesses, and our automated systems and trained operators work around the clock to monitor Maps for suspicious behavior. We encourage our users to report misleading places and flag reviews, which helps us keep the information on Maps authentic and reliable.” GOOGLE SPOKESPERSON

In 2020, Google tells News 4 they blocked or removed nearly 3 million fake Business Profiles.

To report reviews, consumers should contact Google.

In Your Corner bottom line, never pay for products sight unseen without some sort of money back guarantee.