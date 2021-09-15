Oklahoma flooding victims stuck waiting months longer for answers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The wait continues for an Oklahoma City neighborhood, looking for the court to decide who’s responsible for a construction site flooding mess.

That wait though is now much longer, with the next court date scheduled for 2022.

We first stopped by Florida Avenue in Summer 2020, after a July flood caused thousands worth of damage in homes along the roadway in northeast Oklahoma City.

“In the 26 years I’ve lived here, I never thought anything like that would be happening,” said Evans Brown.

Folks up and down the road told News 4 a river of mud made its way into their homes.

The muck, appeared to be runoff from a construction site next door.

That large lot will soon be part of the Chisholm Creek Village, and is owned by A-List Construction.

A-List is now in a court battle with a long list of neighbors.

As the construction on the projects moves along, court proceedings have slowed of late.

According to OSCN, an Oklahoma County judge has scheduled a pre-trial conference for January of next year.

Attorneys for A-List did not return calls for comment.

We’ll check back.