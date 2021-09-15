Oklahoma flooding victims stuck waiting months longer for answers

In Your Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The wait continues for an Oklahoma City neighborhood, looking for the court to decide who’s responsible for a construction site flooding mess.

That wait though is now much longer, with the next court date scheduled for 2022.

We first stopped by Florida Avenue in Summer 2020, after a July flood caused thousands worth of damage in homes along the roadway in northeast Oklahoma City.

“In the 26 years I’ve lived here, I never thought anything like that would be happening,” said Evans Brown.

Folks up and down the road told News 4 a river of mud made its way into their homes.

The muck, appeared to be runoff from a construction site next door.

That large lot will soon be part of the Chisholm Creek Village, and is owned by A-List Construction.

A-List is now in a court battle with a long list of neighbors.

As the construction on the projects moves along, court proceedings have slowed of late.

According to OSCN, an Oklahoma County judge has scheduled a pre-trial conference for January of next year.

Attorneys for A-List did not return calls for comment.

We’ll check back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter