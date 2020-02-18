Oklahoma graphics company fails to follow through again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - Terry Temple runs Edge Graphics, a now notorious sign company in Midwest City.

Jonathan Whitaker met Temple late last year, hoping new signage would get his new massage business up and running.

“For our business, it's very important,” he said. “A massage shop. It's just visible, it has to be advertised at that building.”

The contract was for a marquee sign on the street, window vinyl, and a box sign on the front of the building.

The deal was $2,800 total, and Chinese Massage paid $1,500 upfront.

“This is all out of our pocket,” said Whitaker. “We're very small, we're definitely not rich here.”

But those signs never came, and Temple disappeared.

After Christmas, Whitaker threatened legal action in an email. The following Monday, a used box appeared on the front of his building.

“[The box had] wires hanging out, everything,” said Whitaker. “The city inspectors, they wouldn't pass it because the wires hanging out.”

Whitaker soon learned the history of edge graphics, after watching KFOR's story from two years ago.

Temple was then accused of taking money from “New Level Fitness” but never delivered their signs.

In 2018, Temple ducked our calls, but did send a refund.

In 2020, we found him in Harrah.

“Are we being filmed right now?” he asked, before fleeing inside a nearby business. “I’ll talk to him, I’ll call him.”

KFOR then talked with Temple off camera.

He ultimately agreed to refund Chinese Massage half of their money by the next week, and would allow them to keep his sign box. However, it was only if KFOR didn’t run a story.

Seeking to help out the consumer first, In Your Corner agreed. But ‘next week’ is now last week, and no refund has been received.

“Just trying to make it payday to payday,” added Whitaker. “This really put the hurt to us.”

Chinese Massage has started over, paying now for signage twice.

They’re now left wondering why Terry Temple couldn’t talk, text, or take their order seriously.

“How hard is it to pick a phone up, text somebody or call, or even email?” said Whitaker. “There's no excuse for this.”

Midwest City police are now investigating this case and a neighboring business’ allegations that Temple stole their street sign.