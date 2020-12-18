Oklahomans come through for foster children before Christmas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s nearly a wrap on an In Your Corner tradition. Year in, year out, you at home have come through for foster children.

This year’s Joy4Kids turnout, amidst a global pandemic, surprised us all!

There’s been quite a transformation in Northpark Mall.

“We are blown away by the community that has just showed up this year to help oklahoma foster kids,” said Abby Werth with Citizens Caring For Children.

We’ve followed along with Abby for weeks now. Every year, individual foster kids wish lists are filled by donors and corporate sponsors to ease the holiday stress on foster parents.

This week, parents had one last chance to come out and pick up their presents.

With four foster children at home, and eight children total, Candice Smith was relieved to pick up her presents on Thursday.

“2020 has been challenging of course, my husband has been laid off,” she explained. “So it’s been a struggle like it has been for everyone.”

With Joy4Kids, Candice’s children will have their hands full this Christmas.

In fact, donations went above and beyond in 2020.

Weeks ago, In Your Corner put out word as the group tried to fill in their last wish lists.

We’re told they succeeded and then some.

“We were expecting to fill about 1,200 wish lists this year,” said Abby. “We are at about 1,270 right now!”

Meaning in the midst of an uncertain year, 1,270 kids will have a merry Christmas, thanks to the Oklahoma Standard.

Citizens Caring for Children offers foster children resources year-round. If you’d like to donate to the cause, go to www.citizenscaringforchildren.org/donate/.