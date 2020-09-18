PAINT AT THE PUMP: Paint can left near gas pump causes thousand of dollars in damage

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Jeana Hurley is in a tough spot after a trip to Love’s in Enid led to a trip to the body shop.

“There was an older gentleman with a paint can, painting beside me at the pump I was at,” Jeana explained. “I got in my car, pulled forward and BOOM – the yellow paint was everywhere.”

A paint can had been left by the pump, in the roadway.

Jeana says her only warning appeared to be a piece of blue tape attached between the pump area and the paint can.

“Manager comes out, they tell me they have a power washer they’re running on the side of the building. Pull my car over there, they’ll see if they can spray it off really quick,” she said. “When I get back to my car, I see the paint flapping in the wind from the power washer and he’s continuing to go.”

The power wash simply compounded the problems.

Jeana says the entire episode left extensive damage, both inside and outside the car.

“Everywhere they power washed, it kind of shredded the rubber between all my windows, went down to the paint, a lot a lot of problems,” she said. “Most of the expense is the trim work from the power washer.”

But Jeana says she’s received little love from Love’s.

“I called the risk management manager for Love’s,” she said. “He didn’t feel like they were responsible, and they wouldn’t be taking care of anything. And I was like, ‘Really?'”

In Your Corner has been calling and emailing with Love’s for days.

A spokesperson with the company sent the following:

At Love’s, our goal is to take care of our customers and this situation is no different. We’re currently working with the customer to provide payment related to damages sustained to her vehicle. LOVES SPOKESPERSON

Sure enough, late last week came an update from Jeana.

“I did hear from Love’s corporate, they reached out and let me know they would like to pay for some of the damages,” said Jeana.

Jeana says the company is offering $2,500 for her trim repair.

But her total damage estimates range between $8,500 to nearly $12,000.

“Do I agree with their decision? No, I know I didn’t see the paint can, I know that small piece of tape wasn’t visible,” said Jeana. “But I am grateful they’re covering some of the costs.”

Jeana is a single mother of three from the Houston area. She tells KFOR she’s concerned about filing a claim, causing her insurance rates to rise.

As a result, she says she may have to trade her car in and take the loss.

