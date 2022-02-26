OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Whether buying or renting, finding a place to call home is incredibly hard of late. With demand at near record highs, fraud is causing even more chaos.

There’s a scam that’s trending again in the metro. Fraudsters are flocking to a hot housing market, seizing on a lack of rental home inventory.

The Better Business Bureau has seen a rise in rental scams over the last couple years.

But local realtors are sounding the alarm anew.

“It’s a shame that this is how some people try to make money,” said Haley Doggett with LIME Realty. “There’s not a whole lot of recourse unfortunately.”

Haley invited KFOR to a home on the southwest side of the metro that for some reason has caught the eye of scammers.

“We had our handy lady here doing some work one day, and she had a couple of people show up and say, ‘Hey, we’re here for the keys. We have this lease, what’s next?'” Haley explained. “[Handy lady] said, ‘I don’t think that’s correct.'”

While the home was actually on the market for rent, phony listings had made their way to social media.

Some victims went so far as to send deposits, believing they would soon be moving in.

“At least three people lost $500 to this man,” said Haley. “He didn’t have the rights to list it as a rental property.”

This same situation played out two years ago at another metro home, as In Your Corner spoke with numerous prospective tenants stopping by to inspect, unaware the listings they had seen were fake.

The FTC has advice for folks to avoid such fraud. They urge consumers to do the following:

Make sure and compare prices with similar rental homes, to see if the listing is too good to be true.

Search the address on multiple listing sites, to see if it is consistent throughout.

When possible, meet the listing agent face to face.

Never pay deposits by sending cash, wire transfers, or gift cards.

Haley also recommends prospective tenants be wary of those cash transferring apps.

“Largely, [scammers] are accepting money via Cash App,” she explained. “There’s not a lot that we can do other than get the word out to people that this is very, very prevalent.”

There are steps listing agents can take to help slow the fraud as well.

Haley tells News 4, LIME Realty will be using watermarks on their listing photos from now on, making them harder to use on phony listings.

For more tips from the FTC, click here.