Plumbing customer left high and dry chases down refund

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma daughter called KFOR, trying to chase down a refund for her parents after a plumber allegedly left her high and dry.

Paula Mason’s plumbing problem has lasted far too long.

We first met with her back in early August. She explained to our team several months before, her parents’ home was in need of immediate repairs.

“We just thought it was a blockage,” said Paula. “Found out it was a busted line, broken line.”

The Masons as they speak with KFOR.

She hired a man named Steve Maxson, paying $3,100 down. Paula says the work stalled soon after.

She would ultimately hire another plumber. However, promises of a refund from Maxson fell flat.

“He kept saying he had to get it from the vendor,” said Paula. “Had to go to his vendors and get the money back.”

In our attempts at reaching Steve, we reached his dad Stephen Maxson Sr.

Stephen Sr. is a plumber in his own right, with his own business out in Eastern Oklahoma.

He told our team he knew nothing of Paula’s situation, and that his son wasn’t properly licensed.

News 4 did eventually reach Steve Jr., who told our team he would be giving a refund.

“Yeah, I’ll get that set up for her,” he told our team on the phone.

This, however, was back in August. Paula told KFOR she heard nothing from the Maxsons for some time.

That is, until this last weekend. Paula informed our team she received a full refund in the mail.

While In Your Corner was happy to help get the two sides connected, this success truly lies with Paula!

She tells our team she contacted state agencies and sought information on Stephen Sr.’s company’s insurance provider.

Paula’s update is a testament to persistence. When facing such a crisis with a contractor, In Your Corner urges consumers to exhaust all options available.