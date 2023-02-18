OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is putting out a warning about a new scam targeting the city’s seniors.

“We’re pushing it out to alert people that this is a scam. We are not offering this kind of scenario to people,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with OKCPD.

The post from “Life Advantage Benefits” preys on Oklahoma City seniors and says there’s a new 2023 program that could pay for 100% of people’s funeral costs and final expenses up to $35,000.

“It basically states that it helps people with their funeral expenses when the time comes for their family won’t have such a burden,” said Quirk. “Actually, in this scam there, they’ve compromised it to where it appears that it’s our seal of our city.”

In the post it claims to have already helped thousands.

Phillip Hart is the president of the Oklahoma Funeral Directors Association. He says unfortunately these scams are common.

“We do run across these scams from time to time,” said Hart. “A lot of times, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

He recommends that anyone who plans on making arrangements in advance get helped from a loved one or do it in person.

“See what they have to offer most, or all funeral homes have one or two or three burial policy companies lined up that they can utilize,” said Hart. “Legitimate offers on such a thing are probably going to either come in person or you’re going to contact them.”