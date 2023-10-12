OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A family in Oklahoma City has a finished pool after News 4 originally ran a story two months ago showing they were waiting nearly two years for the pool.

In August, News 4 learned that the family’s contractor stopped communicating with them and the pool build was put on pause.

This was what the backyard looked like two months ago:

Pool left unfinished. Image courtesy KFOR

“We’ve now gone two summers without a pool. It’s hot. We wanted this dream pool for our family that we saved up for, and we’re just paying for everything out of our savings,” said Courtney Carrier, the client.

This is what it looks like now:

Pool finished after News 4’s story ran. Image courtesy KFOR

“It is like a weight lifted. We actually can enjoy our backyard. It’s not dangerous. It’s beautiful to look at, and we’re just also excited,” said Carrier.

Rose Hill Pool & Builders saw the story after it ran in August on News 4.

“Any time we can step in and help, you know, any family’s out, our goal is to help get, you know, people swimming and change their dreams and make their dreams come true,” said Derek Swann with Rose Hill Pool & Builders.

Carrier says while they ended up paying for most of the materials, Rose Hill took care of construction for free.

“Everything just went smooth. Once they took everything over, we just got to sit back and relax and enjoy things getting done,” said Carrier.

Now, nearly two years from when the family first started the process of putting in a pool, they’re ready for next summer.

“We are so excited our pool is finally done,” said Kamber and Kymbree, the Carrier’s kids.

Since News 4’s story ran in August, we asked the Carrier’s if their previous contractor ever reached out to them again.

They said they still haven’t heard anything from him.