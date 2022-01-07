Prospective tenants become frustrated with uncertain opening of affordable housing complex in Moore

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Problems persist for an affordable housing project in Moore.

The Curve Apartments have had many projected opening dates come and go.

Complaints have begun to pile up as prospective tenants express frustration that the apartment continues to accept applications and deposits, despite the ever changing opening

The Curve Apartments

After months of delays, management told KFOR the complex would open in early December.

“Supposed to be opening the first building by Dec. 3rd,” explained Derrick Hamilton, with Belmont Development in our first story. “Building C [will open] three to four weeks behind that one.”

In Your Corner checked back. Though the complex missed the Dec. 3 date by several weeks, a front desk representative tells KFOR the first building opened up this week. Tours are available, but by appointment only.

Requests for comment from Belmont Management have not been returned.