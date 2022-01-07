Prospective tenants become frustrated with uncertain opening of affordable housing complex in Moore

In Your Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Problems persist for an affordable housing project in Moore.

The Curve Apartments have had many projected opening dates come and go.

Complaints have begun to pile up as prospective tenants express frustration that the apartment continues to accept applications and deposits, despite the ever changing opening

Photo goes with story
The Curve Apartments

After months of delays, management told KFOR the complex would open in early December.

“Supposed to be opening the first building by Dec. 3rd,” explained Derrick Hamilton, with Belmont Development in our first story. “Building C [will open] three to four weeks behind that one.”

In Your Corner checked back. Though the complex missed the Dec. 3 date by several weeks, a front desk representative tells KFOR the first building opened up this week. Tours are available, but by appointment only.

Requests for comment from Belmont Management have not been returned.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter