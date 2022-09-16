MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro tenant calls In Your Corner in a tough spot. He says his apartment has been everything he wants, save for a glaring problem in his bedroom.

Braden Day was looking for something affordable when he settled on the Fairfax Apartments in Midwest City last June.

“Not a whole lot of trouble around here. So it seemed great,” he said. “It was right next to work too, so it’s super nice.”

The apartment largely lived up to expectations, but for one blemish.

Braden says a ceiling bubble in a corner of his bedroom leaked and grew with every rainfall.

“That’s how it initially started. Just a small little drip,” he explained. “I didn’t really think too much of it and put a bucket underneath.”

Braden tells In Your Corner, he made regular maintenance requests on the issue with his rent payments.

But months passed with no word from management, and the bubble looked ready to burst.

“Any time I did have to go into the office – they would let me know they’re waiting on bids to fix the roof,” Braden noted. “Because they need to fix the roof before the ceiling.”

Then with a May rainstorm, the bubble gave way, running Braden’s mattress and letting forth a stream of brown water from above.

The hole started small, but has grown to roughly 2-3 feet across.

“It makes me want to walk back out,” said Braden. “But it’s my bedroom you know? I’m paying for it.”

The property is managed by Vesta Realty, and to be fair they’ve only owned the property since May.

But Braden says he’s made consistent requests with the new management, claims backed up by emails with the front office that date back months.

“I’m getting fired up, but I can’t do anything,” said Braden.

In Your Corner stopped by the front office, but management locked the door before we could talk.

So instead we went to corporate.

Vesta Realty responded, saying they were unsure where the breakdown in communications occurred, but agreed such maintenance requests shouldn’t take this long.

They told News 4 sheetrock has been ordered, and repairs would be made very soon.

This was good news for Braden, who hopes to no longer need the buckets beneath the hole come this winter.

“Water’s collecting right there, dripping through it somehow, some way,” he said. “Once winter comes, that’s going to be a block of ice up there.”

When Braden moved into the complex, it was owned by Brook Cohen Associates.

They responed to News 4, claiming they no longer had access to work order histories, maintenance requests etc, but were hopeful the new owners could take care of the issue.

Since News 4 visited, Braden says maintenance has been by to work on the leak, but the hole remains.

We’ll check back.