Salvation Army Fan Drive bringing in record-number donations to help keep metro residents cool

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Salvation Army Fan Drive is blowing away previous years’ donation numbers with record-level donations.

KFOR’s ‘In Your Corner’ team was at Westlake Ace Hardware on South Western on Friday to pick up donated fans.

Customers donated $8,200, which helped purchase 591 fans for the Salvation Army to give away to community members who need help keeping cool.

Last year, Westlake customers donated 300 fans to the fan drive.

“This increase of fans over last year is just evidence that Oklahomans care for Oklahomans,” said Maj. Susan Ellis with the Salvation Army. “These fans are really, probably saving someone’s lives.”

More than 940 fans have been donated this year, and so far, only around 100 have been claimed.

With temperatures looming near 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the donated fans will make a world of difference for local families and community members who are feeling the brunt of the summer heat.

Those who seek a fan are asked to call the Salvation Army to coordinate a pickup time. Their office number is (405) 246-1100

Latest Stories