OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro senior puts out a warning, losing hundreds of dollars after handing control of her computer over to fraudsters by mistake.

Jean Setzer just wanted a little exercise over the holidays, and hoped to book a class at a local aquatic fitness center online.

Somehow she ended up on a seedy website.

“I went to what I thought was their website,” Jean said. “Clicked on and the message said ‘in order to better tailor our information to you, tell me whether you’re a male or a female.'”

Having no reason to fear, she answered the prompt, and was promptly met with another screen.

“All of a sudden this very official message took over my screen that said that I had been attacked by spyware,” Jean said. “That I must stop immediately and call this number.”

Once on the phone, the fraud kicked into high gear.

Jean gave away control of her computer, with the scammer claiming he could fix her computer problems.

Instead, she watched helplessly as her personal information was opened before her eyes.

“He asked me to go through a series of clicks which basically led him into my computer,” Jean explained. “After scrolling up and down my files, he said, Do you do online banking?”

The phone calls continued for hours. The fraudsters had Jean believing her bank account had been compromised, and she needed to wire her funds out.

It’s a hallmark of many senior scams, says Sheryl Presley with Oklahoma City Police.

“You need to make sure to contact your bank, have the right phone number,” Sheryl said. “Also, I tell the public, make sure you have your fraud line number at your bank.”

Jean’s ruse reached a breaking point though. It was when she was called by a bank out of Georgia, that specializes in cryptocurrency, that she realized something was amiss.

“Thank goodness, the bank manager in Georgia called my husband to say to welcome him to the bank. My husband chatted him up and found out that the bank did nothing but crypto currency,” she said. “So finally we woke up.”

Jean is only out a few hundred dollars after cleaning up her computer. But she knows she’s lucky, and wants others to learn from her story.

“We had been isolated. We had been terrified that our banking information had been compromised,” she said. “That really makes me angry. I want seniors to be aware if they feel or sense anything fishy. Turn off your computer, call somebody who you trust.”

Seniors who are in similar situations are urged to make sure they call their actual financial institutions. Only your bank can verify the situation, and clear up any confusion.

Know that the scammers will push back, isolate you, and pressure you to stay on the phone.

When it comes to your money, you should be in no hurry to act. Pressure tactics are a dead giveaway in such scams.