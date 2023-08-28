MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – A couple in Mustang have been racking up the debt they owe to a solar financial company after they said their solar array broke a year ago. The two said that for three months in 2022, they tried getting someone out to help them but nobody ever came so they stopped paying and racked up over $3,000 in debt.

“Eventually, paying four hundred dollars every single month on top of your regular electric bill became too much,” said Michelle Reddin.

Michelle and Michael, her husband said they signed up for solar years ago and have never really had a problem until June of 2022.

“It stopped working, just like that,’ said Michelle.

She said that they reached out to the original owner of the equipment SolarEdge but were told to reach out to their installer which at that time was Okie Solar.

“So we did reach out to them about it,” said Michelle.

She said that on Sept. 9th of that year, they called the phone number associated with Okie Solar and left a message but didn’t hear back.

“In order to pay for everything we had to be done with our swimming pool, our hot tub, and our fish pond and we still have these bills, it’s ridiculous,” said Reddin.

According to billing from Sunshine Financial Reddin’s have owed since September 2022 and haven’t paid since.

KFOR reached out to the founder of Okie Solar Rick Morrison who said they had never heard from the Reddin’s but had heard from the bank about them not paying.

Morrison said that the bank reached out to them in June letting them know about nonpayment for several months. He said they went out to take a look at the issue and saw a padlock on the equipment that the financial company had put up, not letting him gain access. Morrison said that he would be more than willing to check and see if it is a mechanical issue, fix it, and see where they could work financially with the Reddins.

“I just want this thing out of here, I’m done with it and it has been the biggest headache in the world,” said Reddin.

KFOR reached out to SolarEdge as well to see what type of history is involved or if they could help at all. The company sent an email saying that they would try to figure out what was going on.