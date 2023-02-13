MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – The kindness of a stranger turns a Mustang woman’s heartache into joy.

KFOR’s In Your Corner Team told first reported on Tana Mundinger, who was scammed out of thousands by thieves preying on her emotions.

“My husband was missing our little dog so much that I wanted to surprise him for Christmas,” said Mundinger.

Mundinger told KFOR she searched the web for a replacement puppy and found a teacup Maltipoo seller online.

After the online purchase, someone from the company called her, requesting a $500 payment via an American Express gift card.

Mundinger didn’t recognize the bait and switch.

“I feel like I was a person that [this wouldn’t fool], but I was,” said Mundinger.

An anonymous donor called KFOR after she watched a heartbroken Mundinger explain how she was scammed trying to buy her husband, who has dementia, a new puppy for Christmas.

She said she had just the pup to help heal the couple’s disappointment.

Now, ‘Gracie’ has new owners and the Mundingers have a new best friend.

“The other day, it was so funny. He was sitting there, and he said, ‘Don’t we have a dog?’ And I said, ‘No, we don’t,'” said Mundinger. “But now we do.”

Mundinger overcame her embarrassment to share her story and possibly warn others.

With the help of a kind stranger, Mundinger now has a potty-trained puppy who’s a perfect fit for her and her husband.