Tecumseh man receives gift of hearing

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – Kevin Smith has waited for this day for 22 years.

But if you’re new to his story let’s catch you up.

We first met Kevin in a shop outside his home, where he is a woodworking master.

His pieces include a number of homemade birdhouses, which hang around his Tecumseh property.

However, he suffers from Meniere’s disease, fighting hearing loss now since 1998.

“Most people only get it in one ear, I’m fortunate and got it in both,” Kevin explained. “There’s no cure for it.”

On disability and a fixed income, Kevin jumped at the chance to buy affordable hearing aids through a Facebook ad.

But the company, owned by Hubbard Holdings LLC, took his money and ran. We got in contact with a manager on the phone, but we were told to call the company’s customer support line before he hung up.

As Hubbard Holdings turned a deaf ear, Oklahoma City doctors, Morgan Dyer and Elizabeth Nabavi are stepping up.

The two offered a free hearing consultation at their clinic, Sound Advice Hearing Doctors.

They also gifted Kevin top of the line hearing aids, courtesy of Phonak.

Following our first story, Kevin did receive his original product from Hubbard Holdings.

But he tells News 4 they hardly work, and Dr. Dyer says that common.

“If you see an offer like that, sounds a little too good to be true, we always kind of say it usually probably is,” she said.

Now, after 22-years of isolation, Kevin can’t wait to hear from his family, and finally put those birdhouses to work.

“The other night there must have been 15 cardinals out there, red cardinals, and I can’t hear them,” he said. “Now maybe I can hear them, it’d be great.”