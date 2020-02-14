UPDATE: Blanchard man still waiting on refund

In Your Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Image from video that goes with story.

Blanchard man falls victim to fraud.

Data pix.

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Weeks have come and gone since we last met Roger Hickman.

Roger paid $1750 down for a ramp extension and porch canopy. It was originally supposed to be a seven-day project, but that project has now lasted nearly five months.

Since our story aired in December, contractor Jacob Lininger told News 4 he’d send a refund by the first of the year. That deadline passed with no action.

When contacting him through Facebook, we gave one last chance, as Jake claimed by February 1 the refund would come.

No refund has been sent. Roger has since moved on, working with other contractors on his ramp.

But he’s still out nearly $1,800, and is putting out a warning to other customers..

“'Jake the Snake', that's what I started calling him,” Roger said. “Jake the Snake, where are you?”

Share this story

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter