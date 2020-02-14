UPDATE: Blanchard man still waiting on refund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Weeks have come and gone since we last met Roger Hickman.

Roger paid $1750 down for a ramp extension and porch canopy. It was originally supposed to be a seven-day project, but that project has now lasted nearly five months.

Since our story aired in December, contractor Jacob Lininger told News 4 he’d send a refund by the first of the year. That deadline passed with no action.

When contacting him through Facebook, we gave one last chance, as Jake claimed by February 1 the refund would come.

No refund has been sent. Roger has since moved on, working with other contractors on his ramp.

But he’s still out nearly $1,800, and is putting out a warning to other customers..

“'Jake the Snake', that's what I started calling him,” Roger said. “Jake the Snake, where are you?”

