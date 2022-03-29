Another winter has come and gone, and Oklahomans came out by the hundreds to help!

Warmth 4 Winter has wrapped up another successful year, and given the season’s wild ups and downs coat donations were vital.

“It was absolutely crazy this year,” said Annie Welborn with the Salvation Army. “So it was really essential these Oklahomans got these coats.”

This year’s coat drive had participation from all sides. From businesses as large as Paycom, to as quaint as the World Famous Hideaway Lounge and Bar.

In all, more than 2-thousand coats were donated! February’s weather led to the largest need of the season.

“Just this past February, we were able to hand out over 900 coats,” Annie explained. “We just had an absolutely wonderful time giving back to the people who needed it most.”

The giving spirit though is year ’round at the Salvation Army, and our fan drive is just around the corner.

