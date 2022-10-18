OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For more than a decade, we’ve asked you at home for help, and time and time again, you’ve come through keeping Oklahomans warm in the cold.

A new season of need is right around the corner.

Last year, the giving spirit was strong in Oklahoma.

“Last year we gave out over 2,000 coats,” said Annie Welborn with the Salvation Army. “We’re completely out of coats for this year. So we are really in need.”

Warmth 4 Winter has been a labor of love for more than a decade.

Giving is simple, simply round up your new or gently worn coats for drop off.

Soon they’ll be picked up by Two Men and a Truck, and carried to Legacy Cleaners.

But there’s more than one way to give back.

Last year, In Your Corner met with several groups who raised hundreds to thousands of dollars for coats.

Donations can’t come soon enough, with cold weather right around the corner.

“We’ve already had individuals beginning to call us requesting coats,” Annie explained. “So any coats that you’re able to drop off is so appreciated.”

If you’d like to donate a coat, drop it off at News 4 or the Salvation Army Headquarters.

Keep an eye out! Many more drop off locations will be announced soon.