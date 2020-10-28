Warmth 4 Winter: Help keep Oklahomans warm by donating to KFOR’s annual coat drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The early start to winter in Oklahoma this year reminds us how quickly the temperatures can drop and those without coats in need.

KFOR is proud to once again be partnering with the Salvation Army for the Warmth 4 Winter coat drive.

The late Brad Edwards worked tirelessly as a consumer advocate and started the KFOR In Your Corner segments helping Oklahomans. He wanted to help ensure every child had a warm winter coat and we are working to carry on the mission.

Edwards, who was always In Your Corner, was driving to work about 30 years ago when he noticed children walking outside in the freezing cold without coats. He thought Oklahomans could do better and this coat drive was born with the help of The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command.

If you know anyone in need of a winter coat, contact that Salvation Army at (405) 246-1100.

Coat Drop Off Locations:

KFOR News Channel 4

444 E. Britton Rd.

Oklahoma City, OK 73003

Benjie Wechsler State Farm (213 S. Broadway, Edmond)



Brewer Carpet (801 W 15th Street, Edmond)

Brewer Carpet (10521 N May Avenue, Oklahoma City)

Brewer Carpet (8509 S I-35 Service Road, Oklahoma City)

Brewer Carpet (126-A W Main, Yukon)

Brewer Carpet (3101 N Van Buren, Enid)

Brewer Carpet (1506 E 6th Avenue, Stillwater)



Floor Trader (1901 E Main, Weatherford)

Floor Trader (10601 Broadway Extension, Oklahoma City)

Floor Trader (300 S Portland, Oklahoma City)

Floor Trader (2702 Crossroads Drive, Ardmore)



Legacy Cleaners (4917 N. Western Ave., Oklahoma City)

Legacy Cleaners (1531 E. 2nd St. Edmond)

Legacy Cleaners (1201 NW 178th St. #125, Edmond)

Legacy Cleaners (1208 S. Broadway, Edmond)

Legacy Cleaners (805 W. Covell St., Edmond)

Legacy Cleaners (16504 N. May Ave., Edmond)



Jiffy Lube (130 E. 2nd Street, Edmond)

Jiffy Lube (2400 N. Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City)

Jiffy Lube (9116 S. Western Avenue, Oklahoma City)

Jiffy Lube (7412 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City)

Jiffy Lube (10900 N. May Avenue, Oklahoma City)

Jiffy Lube (5824 NW Expressway Street, Oklahoma City)

Jiffy Lube (1203 Alameda Street, Norman)

Jiffy Lube (1025 24th Avenue NW, Norman)



Uptown Cleaners (12101 N. MacArthur Blvd., Suite D, Oklahoma City)



Edward L. Gaylord Downtown YMCA (1 NW 4th Street, Oklahoma City)

YMCA Earlywine Park (11801 S. May Ave., Oklahoma City)

YMCA Midwest City (2817 N. Woodcrest Dr., Midwest City)

YMCA Mitch Park (2901 Marilyn Williams Dr., Edmond)

YMCA Rankin (1220 S. Rankin, Edmond)

YMCA North Side (10000 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City)

Bethany YMCA (3400 N. Mueller, Bethany)

Rockwell Plaza YMCA (8300 Glade Ave., Oklahoma City)

Warwick Dental 6928 NW 112th, Oklahoma City, OK 73162

For those in need of a winter coat, call the Salvation Army at 405-246-1100 to set up an appointment.

